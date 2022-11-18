CM gives Muhurat Shot of Garhwali film ‘Pradhani’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave the Muhurat Shot of Garhwali film “Pradhani” and also launched its poster at his Camp Office, here, today.

Dhami also congratulated the producer-director of this film Ashok Chauhan and other artists.

The writer-producer-director of the film Ashok Chauhan said that the shooting of this film would be done at many places in Pauri’s Kimsar area, Tehri and Dehradun.

The lead actors in the film are Ghananand Gagodia, Sateshwari Bhatt, Pannu Gusai, Ramesh Rawat, Prashanth, Mini Uniyal, Shivani Bhandari, Gaurav Gairola, Chandraveer Gayatri, etc.