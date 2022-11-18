Kasiga School holds Literary Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Kasiga School organised a literary festival that was a celebration of all languages taught in the school – English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Spanish.

The event was presided over by Dr Ruby Gupta, a noted author of thriller novels. Over a span of 10 days, six renowned authors graced the school with their presence. They were Ratna Manucha, Dr Anita Bhatnager, Dr Aseem Shukla and Dr Rann Vijay Singh. The school was privileged to have two Spanish authors present virtually. The fest exposed the students to the insights of these authors and gave them an opportunity to develop their perceptions.

The opening ceremony witnessed a host of activities from authors’ interaction, poetry composition and recitation, literary bookmarks, postcards, collages and book cover making, book reviewing, authors’ symposium to singing of Spanish songs. The students left the audience spellbound with their creativity, skills and talent.

The event culminated on 14 November. It was a proud moment for the winners as they received their awards. Dr Ruby Gupta released her new thriller, ‘The Secret of Leifeng Pagoda’, during this event. Director, Welfare, Chandni Batta, and Head of School, Dr Rajput took pride in releasing the students’ magazine.

A book fair was the cherry on the cake. It had a multitude of books for the young learners. The Festival concluded with a renewed love for languages among all.