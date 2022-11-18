SJA wins STC Inter-School Quiz

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: An Inter-School Quiz Competition was organised by St Thomas’ College here, today, during the on-going school festival, ‘Spectrum-2022’.

Five schools participated in this Quiz Competition – St Joseph’s Academy, Carman School – Dalanwala, St Thomas’ College, St Jude’s School and Shri Ram Centennial School.

Sarita Sahni of St Thomas’ College was the Quiz Mistress, and the scorers were Shraddha Rana and Muskan Chawla. There were 12 rounds, including Current Affairs, Science, Hide and Seek, Sports, Audio Round, Dumb Charades, Numerical Ability, Computers/IT, Visual Round and Rapid-Fire Round.

­­­­­­­­­­St Joseph’s Academy with 120 points was declared the winner, while Carman School, Dalanwala, with 108 points was the Runners Up.

Chief Guest D Hilton, Principal, Hilton School, in his speech, encouraged the students and applauded the manner in which the competition was conducted.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Principal, RV Gardner, ex-MLA, who thanked all the participating schools and their principals for sending the students for this competition.