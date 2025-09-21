CM reviews rescue operations in Rudraprayag, directs streamlined Kedarnath

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPRAYAG , 20 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Basukedar region in Rudraprayag district, covering villages such as Talajam, Dungar, Bareth, Jaula, Kamad, Uchhola, Chainagad, and Patuy. Following he aerial sturvey, he convened a comprehensive review meeting at the District Panchayat Auditorium in Rudraprayag to assess the progress of rescue and relief operations, availability of electricity, drinking water, medical and health services in the disaster affected areas and also the condition of motor roads, and the arrangements for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

During the review meeting, he observed that the entire state has endured severe challenges of natural calamity in this monsoon season. He conveyed his profound sympathy to the affected families and commended the district administration for its prompt and effective response. He observed that the swift mobilisation of local officials and public representatives in the disaster-hit areas had significantly uplifted the morale of the victims.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support during this critical period, Dhami shared that the Prime Minister has been consistently monitoring the disaster situation across the state. the Chief Minister recalled that upon his arrival in Dehradun, the Prime Minister had met with the affected families and announced a financial relief package of Rs 1,200 crore for immediate assistance in the impacted regions. Dhami directed the officials to remain on high alert until September 30, to ensure immediate action for any further emergencies and issued specific directives for the removal of encroachments from rivers and drains to mitigate future risks.

Highlighting the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall at Kedarnath Dham post-monsoon, he nsisted on the importance of maintaining streamlined and well-coordinated arrangements for the Yatra. He affirmed that the safety of devotees is paramount and directed that preparations be executed on a war footing to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

On this occasion, District Magistrate Rudraprayag , Pratik Jain, briefed the Chief Minister on the prevailing conditions in the district following the disaster on August 28. He elaborated on the measures taken to relocate affected individuals to safe zones and provide shelter in relief camps, including the distribution of food kits, refreshment kits, solar lights, blankets, tents, tarpaulins, torches, and the establishment of medical camps. He detailed the deployment of human resources for relief and rescue operations, the airlifting of pregnant women to hospitals via helicopter, distribution of food grains, and the extent of damage to livestock, private property, buildings, cowsheds, and critical infrastructure such as roads, drinking water schemes, electricity poles and transformers, and agricultural land.

The DM also shared updates on repair works at vulnerable points along district roads including Javadi Bypass, Sirobagad, Munkatiya, Gaurikund Highway, and the pedestrian route to Kedarnath Dham. He shared projections for the second phase of the Kedarnath Yatra, including expected pilgrim numbers and helicopter service arrangements.

MLA Rudraprayag and MLA Kedarnath expressed their appreciation to the CM for his swift intervention during the disaster and apprised him of the damage sustained in their respective constituencies, along with concerns related to road construction and other local issues.