CM takes stock of Chamoli disaster, announces Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia for deceased kin

Garhwal Post Bureau

CHAMOLI, 20 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, undertook a comprehensive review of the disaster -affected Nandanagar region in Chamoli district on Saturday and enquired into the condition of the affected residents and reaffirming the government’s unwavering support to the families grappling with the crisis. During the inspection of relief and rescue operations, Dhami directed the officials to carry out a detailed assessment of the damage sustained across the affected areas. He also handed over cheques amounting to Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Dhami conducted an on-ground inspection of the severely impacted villages of Kuntari Laga Fali and Kuntari Laga Sarapani, and carried out an aerial survey of Dhurma, Mokh, Kundi, Bansbara and Mokhmalla to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the extent of damage and the progress of relief work. Interacting with the disaster -affected residents, he reiterated that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of adversity. He asserted that relief and rescue operations are being executed on a war footing to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation.

The CM also instructed the officials to continue working with full capacity and urgency to restore essential services and normalise life at the earliest. Restoration of electricity, water supply and road connectivity to all affected areas must be completed on a priority basis, he emphasised.

During the visit, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari briefed the Chief Minister on the extent of damage and the ongoing relief and rescue efforts. He informed that twelve injured persons have so far been airlifted to higher medical centres, with one referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and eleven to Medical College Srinagar. Approximately 45 buildings and 15 cowsheds have been completely destroyed in the villages of Kuntari Laga Fali, Sarapani, Dhurma, Sera and Mokh. Eight animals have perished and 40 are reported missing. A detailed survey of the affected areas is in progress, and arrangements for relief materials, shelter, healthcare and other basic amenities are being made for the affected population.

Accompanying him during the visit were Minister-in-charge of the district Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Tharali Bhupal Ram Tamta, District Panchayat President Daulat Singh Bisht, BJP District President Gajpal Bartwal, Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar, SDM Chamoli RK Pandey, along with other district-level officials and staff.