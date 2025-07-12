CO of Eco Garhwal Rifles discusses plantation drive for Harela festival with Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jul: Colonel Pratul Thapliyal, Commanding Officer of the 127 Infantry Battalion (TA) Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifles, paid a courtesy visit on Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi at his office, here, today.

During the meeting, Minister Joshi urged the Eco Garhwal Rifles to launch a large-scale tree plantation campaign on the occasion of the upcoming Harela festival. He emphasised that, in alignment with Uttarakhand’s traditional culture and the spirit of environmental conservation, the festival provides an important opportunity to fulfil the responsibility toward nature.

Colonel Thapliyal agreed to organise a programme to mark the Harela festival and extended an invitation to the minister to participate. He also informed the minister that since the inception of the unit, the 127 Infantry Battalion (TA) Eco Garhwal Rifles has planted a total of 1.98 crore (19.8 million) saplings, resulting in the greening of 23,101 hectares of land.

The Commanding Officer also expressed gratitude for the provision of two Bolero pickup vehicles and ten Hero Honda motorcycles to the unit through the Horticulture Department in 2023. Additionally, he requested two more Mahindra Bolero pickups under CSR initiatives to support better operations in remote areas.

Commending the efforts of the unit, Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that the State Government fully supports such dedication to environmental conservation and national service. He assured the Commanding Officer that all necessary efforts will be made to provide the required resources.