Seminar held on “Eradication of Addiction, Welfare of Society”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Jul: A Seminar on the theme, “Eradication of Addiction, Welfare of Society”, was held on Tuesday at the Tasmiya Auditorium, here, under the chairmanship of Dr Syed Farooq, President of Tasmiya Society.

On this occasion, scholars shed light on the destructive consequences of addiction, stating that addiction in any form is harmful to society. Nowadays, various types of addictions are prevalent in society, which can broadly be classified into two categories: Addictions taxed by the government, such as cigarettes and alcohol. Completely prohibited addictions, buying, selling, or consuming which is strictly punishable by law, such as heroin, cannabis, cocaine, etc.

They emphasised that addiction—regardless of its nature—destroys a person’s health, intellect, morals, and social values. Even seemingly minor addictions like smoking can gradually lead to major devastation. Therefore, it is imperative that serious efforts are made at both individual and collective levels to eradicate addiction in order to establish a healthy, safe, and dignified society.

The session was also attended by many prominent local imams, scholars, intellectuals, and social figures.