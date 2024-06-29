Collapse of Law and Order in U’khand: Yashpal Arya

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 28 Jun: Haridwar: Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly and senior Congress leader Yashpal Arya met the family of the 13 year old Dalit girl in Haridwar, today, who was gang raped and murdered. While consoling the victim’s family, he strongly targeted the BJP Government and blamed it for the crime.

Yashpal Arya said that the law and order of the state has collapsed totally under the BJP government. He claimed that the Dalits and backward classes are being harassed and exploited in Uttarakhand. Reminding that the name of a BJP leader has also cropped up in the incident, he claimed that this shows the real face of that party and the character of its leaders.

Arya also alleged that, till now, no BJP leader has even met the victim’s family after this incident to extend condolences. He also assured financial help for the victim’s family and added that, in this regard, he would speak with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In addition, a large number of Mahila Congress workers gheraoed the SSP’s office in Haridwar, today, under the leadership of Congress Mahila Morcha State President Jyoti Rautela. She claimed that over 1,500 rape cases have taken place in the state within one year and 11 months. She added that the number of crimes against women in Haridwar district is double as compared to other districts.

Rautela alleged that, in a large number of rape cases, involvement of BJP leaders has been found. It seems as if the state government is giving protection to these people due to which the criminals have no fear of the law, she claimed. Rautela demanded from the government that those who gang-raped and murdered the 13-year-old girl should be awarded capital punishment. Apart from this, this case should also be run in a fast track court so that the punishment could be awarded soon. In this regard, she also submitted a memorandum to the SP City after the protest.

The Mahila Morcha President asserted that this incident is a matter of shame for the entire state. The police have arrested 6 people in this case. She claimed that three accused, including former BJP leader Aditya Raj Saini, are still out of police custody.

The body of the 13-year-old girl was found on the side of the Delhi-Haridwar highway in Bahadarabad police station area of ​​​​Haridwar district on 24 June. When the police investigated the case, it was revealed that the girl’s four friends gang-raped her on the 23 June. All those who were involved in the rape have been arrested by the police. After the gang rape, when the victim reached her boyfriend, Amit Saini’s house to seek his help, he not only did not help her but, in fact, is accused of killing her by pushing her in front of a passing car on the highway. Amit Saini’s parents and relative Aditya Raj Saini tried to suppress this matter. Aditya Raj Saini was a BJP leader. After his name surfaced in this scandal, BJP has expelled Aditya Raj Saini from the party. The OBC Commission also removed Aditya Raj Saini from the post he held.

Apart from the four accused of gang rape, the police have arrested Amit Saini and his mother, while three people including Aditya Raj Saini are still absconding.