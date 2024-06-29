IIP’s ‘One Week, One Theme’ Campaign on Energy & Energy Devices Theme concludes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Jun: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) witnessed the successful conclusion of its “One Week, One Theme” campaign, which focused on the pivotal Theme of Energy and Energy Devices (EED).

Rajiv Agrawal, Director, Technical, Engineers India Ltd., was the Chief Guest. Dr MO Garg, President, Petchem R&D, Reliance Industries Ltd., was the Guest of Honour.

The OWOT event aims to showcase innovative approaches and technological advancements developed by CSIR laboratories focused on each of the eight themes of CSIR. Each theme’s road map and activities focus on substantial contributions toward public, private, strategic, and societal benefits.

The verticals in this Theme are Hydrogen, Batteries (and other energy storage technologies), Alternative fuels (with a particular focus on biofuels), Solar and Wind (with a specific emphasis on non-silicon and offshore technologies) and many CSIR labs are participating in the various R&D programmes on this theme.

The OWOT campaign of EED Theme was kicked off on 24 June at CSIR-NCL Pune. The theme-based week-long activities showcased innovative approaches and technological advancements across the CSIR laboratories and featured various activities such as technical sessions, outreach programmes, exhibitions, and media interactions. The attendees include professionals from CSIR Labs, academic institutes, industries, startups, and school children.

The valedictory function, held today at CSIR-IIP, marked the culmination of an intensive week of discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative exploration of innovative solutions to the pressing challenges in energy and energy devices.

Dr HS Bisht, Director, CSIR-IIP, welcomed the guests and participants. He emphasised the energy-efficient technologies recently developed and successfully commercialised by CSIR-IIP.

Dr Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-NCL and Theme Director, EED Theme, summarised the challenging research activities undertaken by various CSIR laboratories in the EED Theme that has been demarcated into five verticals. He mentioned that the theme focuses on developing technologies for utilising and harnessing Green hydrogen, photovoltaic batteries, etc.

Rajiv Agrawal presented the collaborative work being undertaken by CSIR-IIP and EIL on the commercialisation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd. He also presented his views on the new and cleaner energy sources, including Green Hydrogen, 2G Ethanol, etc., and the initiatives being undertaken by EIL in commercialising these technologies. He also emphasised that the collaboration between CSIR-IIP and EIL will help develop and commercialise many new technologies in the future.

Dr MO Garg emphasised the importance of the engineering partner in taking up the laboratory-level technologies to the market level. He also highlighted that every CSIR laboratory should closely coordinate with the industries. The research being undertaken in the laboratory should be commercialised and benefit the industry and society. He also emphasized the importance of sustainable energy practices and environmental conservation in today’s world.

During the technical session, the participants and speakers from participating CSIR laboratories presented their challenging research work. The scientists from CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-AMPRI, CSIR-NPL, CSIR-NIIST, and CSIR-CBRI presented their work in the energy domain. The technical session was followed by the panel discussion in which the licensees of CSIR-IIP shared their experiences with the energy-efficient technologies of CSIR-IIP. The licensees presented their views on the ease of business with CSIR-IIP, the importance and significance of the technology partnership with CSIR-IIP, and the benefits they incurred. The critical technologies discussed included PNG Burner, Gur Bhatti, Bio CNG, Medical grade Oxygen, Dual Fuel engine, Room temperature Bio-diesel, Pine needle briquetting, brick kilns, etc. Dr Anup Nautiyal, the founder of the SDC Foundation, shouldered the responsibility of being the panel discussion moderator.

Dr GD Thakre, Head SCDD at CSIR-IIP, thanked all the participants, speakers, and organisers.