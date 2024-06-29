Illegal constructions demolished in Makreti Village, Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 28 Jun: Under the instructions of NGT, a team of the administration demolished about a dozen illegal constructions in Makreti Village, here, today.

Executive Officer of Mussoorie Municipality Rajesh Naithani said that encroachment will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The encroachment in Makreti was demolished with a JCB machine amidst heavy police protection under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Surendra Singh and Executive Officer Rajesh Naithani. The action of the administration created panic among the encroachers, but there was no protest from the people.

Executive Officer Rajesh Naithani said that after the instructions of NGT, the encroachment along the Rispana River is being removed. He said that earlier, notices were issued to the encroachers, and they were asked to remove the illegal constructions made near the river. But this was not done.

Rajesh Naithani said that action has been taken on construction work done after 2016.

The area will be inspected soon and the encroachment on the municipal land will also be removed.