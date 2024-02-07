Cong expels Laxmi Aggarwal, PK Aggarwal from party for 6 years

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: The State Congress Committee has expelled its former State General Secretary PK Aggarwal and his Congress leader wife, Laxmi Aggarwal, from the party for a period of 6 years. The decision to expel them has been taken on the direction of PCC Chief Karan Mahara. The decision comes after PK Aggarwal and his wife Laxmi Aggarwal, earlier in the day, joined the BJP. Both have been relieved of all their responsibilities and positions in the party.

State Congress Committee spokesperson Shishpal Singh Bisht informed that, on the instructions of President Mahara, Chairman of the State Congress Disciplinary Committee, Navprabhat has expelled PK Aggarwal and Laxmi Aggarwal from the primary membership of the party on account of their anti-party activities and indiscipline. Shishpal Bisht claimed that Congress Party is a disciplined organisation and any kind of indiscipline would not be tolerated at all and strict action taken against whoever crosses the line of party discipline.