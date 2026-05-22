Cong, led by Godiyal, pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee today organised an event to pay tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Rajeev Gandhi at the Congress Bhawan here on the occasion of his death anniversary. Led by Pradesh Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, party members offered floral tributes at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and raised slogans such as “Rajeev Gandhi Amar Rahe” and “Jabtak Suraj Chand Rahega Rajeev Tera Naam Rahega” to honour their leader.

Addressing the gathering, PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal described Rajeev Gandhi as the architect of India’s information revolution and said that he sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation. He recalled that Rajeev Gandhi had amended the Constitution to empower panchayats and granted voting rights to youth, thereby strengthening democracy and connecting them with the mainstream. He emphasised that Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for India’s emergence as an economic power and a leader in information technology and that his vision of building cordial relations with neighbouring countries remains significant.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya said the Congress has always emphasised strengthening panchayats and empowering them. He noted that during Rajeev Gandhi’s tenure, the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments were enacted to make panchayats more authoritative. He reiterated that Rajeev Gandhi sacrificed his life for India’s unity and integrity and his dream of taking India into the 21st century has been realised.

Chairman of the Pradesh Election Management Committee Harak Singh Rawat also described Rajeev Gandhi as the architect of modern India. He said Gandhi not only ushered in a revolution in information technology but also ensured autonomy and strength for panchayats. He highlighted that granting voting rights to youth aged 18 was a milestone in strengthening democracy and that his initiatives enabled women to play a greater role in national development.

Among those present on the occasion were Congress Pradesh general secretary Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Rajendra Shah, media chairman Rajiv Maharshi, Congress Mahanagar president Jasvinder Singh Gogi, Pradesh general secretaries Surendra Rangad and Ajay Singh, spokesperson Abhinav Thapar, former Mahanagar president Lalchand Sharma, Garima Dasauni, Rajesh Chamoli, Amendra Singh Bisht, Ashwini Bahuguna, Godavari Thapli, minority cell president Suleman Ansari, Shishpal Bisht, ex-serviceman Balveer Singh, Pia Thapa, Babban Sati, Jagdish Dhiman, and Akhilesh Uniyal amongst others.