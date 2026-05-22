Dhami slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Modi, Shah

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reacted sharply to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dhami asserted that the language being used by the Congress against Modi and Shah reflects its frustration and declining political thinking.

It may be recalled that, recently, Rahul Gandhi, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, had questioned the policies and leadership style of the Central Government. Not only this, Gandhi is also reported to have called Modi and Shah, traitors. His remarks have drawn strong objections from BJP leaders across the country.

Reacting to the statement, Dhami observed that in a democracy everyone has the right to dissent and criticise, but the use of indecent and insulting language against the country’s top leadership is extremely shameful. He said that the people have repeatedly rejected the Congress party’s negative politics, but despite this, the party has failed to come out of a style of politics that seeks to divide society and spread disorder.

Dhami further said that, while the BJP believes in the politics of development, good governance and national interest, the Congress is engaged only in making allegations and spreading confusion among the people.

It may be recalled that, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the people there that, when they return home and RSS workers come before them to speak about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the people should tell them that their Prime Minister is a traitor, their Home Minister is a traitor and that their organisation (RSS) is a traitor. Gandhi had further alleged that Modi and Shah have worked to sell the country. They have attacked the constitution and have also attacked Ambedkar and Gandhi.