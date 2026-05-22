Heat Wave alert issued for next 48 hours, people advised to exercise caution

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: Rising temperatures and the impact of the ongoing heat wave have started affecting normal life across Uttarakhand, prompting the authorities to issue warnings and precautionary advisories. With the Meteorological Department forecasting severe heat wave conditions in several districts over the next 48 hours, the district administration has appealed to people to remain alert and avoid unnecessary exposure to extreme heat. In view of the worsening conditions, the Health Department has also gone into alert mode, while doctors have advised children, elderly persons and working people to take special precautions.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are likely to rise further in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and some areas of Uttarkashi. Director of the Meteorological Centre (a centre established by IMD) in Dehradun, CS Tomar said that temperatures in the plains could cross 40 degrees Celsius, while hill regions are also expected to witness temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

In the State capital Dehradun, the mercury crossed the 40-degree mark on Wednesday for the first time this summer. The maximum temperature at Mohkampur was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius, while Pantnagar registered a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department had in the morning predicted that the temperature in Dehradun may touch 41 degrees Celsius today afternoon and has also issued a heat wave warning.

The scorching heat yesterday and today has left people in Dehradun struggling throughout the day. Intense sunlight and hot winds from the morning itself added to public discomfort. During the afternoon, the blazing sun virtually emptied roads and reduced movement in markets and public places. Even coolers and fans failed to provide adequate relief from the oppressive weather conditions.

The impact of the rising temperature was clearly visible across the city from the early hours of Wednesday. In response to the situation, the district administration and Health Department directed hospitals and medical units to remain prepared for any heat-related emergencies. Senior Medical Officer Dr SK Jha has appealed to people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. He advised that those compelled to go outdoors should keep their heads covered with an umbrella or cloth and protect their faces with masks or cotton cloth.

Doctors have warned that temperatures may rise further in the coming days and advised people to avoid venturing out during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water and protect themselves from direct sunlight. With the mercury steadily climbing, the city is heading towards new temperature records.

Dr Jha advised people to consume adequate amounts of water and fluids throughout the day to avoid dehydration. He said that watermelon, lemon water, jaljeera, coconut water and other water-rich fruits and beverages would be beneficial during the summer season.

He further stated that symptoms such as dizziness, headache, high fever, vomiting or unconsciousness during a heat wave should not be ignored and immediate medical attention must be sought at the nearest hospital, as even minor negligence could lead to serious health complications.

The district administration has also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel outdoors and adopt all essential measures to protect themselves from the intense heat. Officials said that awareness and precaution were the most effective ways to minimise the adverse impact of heat wave conditions.

On the directions of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, the District Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to provide assistance and address complaints related to the heat wave. People may seek help through helpline numbers 2726066 and 2626066 or contact the WhatsApp number 7534826066.