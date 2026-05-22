High alert declared in Corbett Tiger Reserve in view of poaching in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ramnagar, 21 May: Following the recovery of tiger carcasses in Sajjanpur beat of Shyampur range in Haridwar in a suspected poaching case, the Forest Department has stepped up vigilance and declared a high alert in Corbett Tiger Reserve also. The administration has intensified surveillance in border areas and launched a special monitoring drive. For the next fifteen days, patrolling, intelligence gathering and watch operations across the reserve will be further strengthened.

Deputy Director Rahul Mishra admitted that in view of a serious case of tiger poaching in Haridwar forest division, an alert has been sounded also across the Corbett Tiger Reserve. He said long-range patrolling and Black March operations will be conducted in sensitive border zones, particularly along the Uttar Pradesh boundary, where forest teams will maintain continuous watch. Night patrolling has been reinforced and the Special Operation Group has been placed on active mode. All range officers, assistant forest officers and field staff have been instructed to remain vigilant, with leave for officials and employees temporarily suspended.

Mishra emphasised that no suspicious activity will be ignored. Any information, informer input or doubtful movement will be acted upon immediately. The local intelligence network has been activated and surrounding areas are under constant surveillance.

The alarm has been prompted by the poaching incident in Shyampur range in district Haridwar where carcasses of two tigers aged around two years were recovered in Sajjanpur beat. Van Gujjars residing in compartment number nine have been accused of poisoning the animals. Corbett administration has asserted that strict measures will be enforced at every level to curb wildlife crimes. Any illegal activity will invite immediate action.