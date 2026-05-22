Two more arrested in tiger poaching case

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 21 May: The Forest Department today achieved a major breakthrough in the case of two tiger killings in Shyampur range with the arrest of two more accused. Those taken into custody have been identified as Ashiq, son of Gama, Juppi, son of Allu, and Yusuf, son of Kalu. Ashiq and Juppi are residents of Gujjar Basti in Shyampur, while Yusuf belongs to Gendi Khata, Gujjar Basti. It may be recalled that, earlier, Alam alias Fammi had already been arrested in this connection. Out of the five accused named in the case, four are now in custody while the fifth, Amir Hamza alias Miyan, remains absconding.

It may be recalled that the incident had come to light on Sunday when the carcasses of two-year-old tigers were recovered in the Sajjanpur beat of Shyampur range, creating panic in the department. Forest Gujjars living in compartment number nine were accused of poisoning the animals. Names of four suspects surfaced, three of whom have since been arrested while one is still on the run.

It may also be recalled that yesterday, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal visited the site and directed strict action against those responsible. He had warned that, if departmental negligence is found, officials concerned will face immediate suspension. Following his instructions, Haridwar DFO Swapnil Aniruddh sought explanations from the ranger, forester and forest guard.

The location where the tiger carcasses were found lies adjacent to the Chilla range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve and is considered to be a buffer zone. The area is highly sensitive with the movement of nearly 41 tigers and hundreds of elephants. The discovery of carcasses in such a zone has alarmed the department.

The case unfolded due to the alertness of forest staff posted in Sajjanpur beat. During the patrolling, they noticed suspicious movement of forest Gujjars who claimed to be searching for a missing buffalo. The staff found this unusual as the area neither has grazing grounds nor fodder grass. A search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of a tiger carcass on Sunday evening and another carcass of a two-year-old tigress the following afternoon. One accused confessed that the tigress had killed their buffalo, after which they sprinkled poisonous substance used in fields on the carcass. The tigers consumed the meat and died. The accused then cut off the legs of the animals and were preparing to sell the skin, claws and other body parts when the Forest Department intervened.

DFO Swapnil Aniruddh confirmed that five accused have been named in the case. One was arrested earlier and sent to jail, while three more have now been apprehended and will be produced in court. The department is conducting raids to nab the absconding accused and has assured that he will be arrested soon. The investigation is continuing with full seriousness.