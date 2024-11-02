Cong nominates 40 star campaigners for Kedarnath bypoll including Kumari Selja

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Congress has finally released its list of 40 star campaigners for the Kedarnath assembly byelection. Polling will be held for Kedarnath on 20 November, while the counting of votes will be held on 23 November. The list of campaigners for the Congress party includes the leader in-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja, along with another central party leader, Gurdeep Singh Sappal. All the remaining 38 names are from the state and include, apart from PCC Chief Karan Mahara, all the party MLAs some former MLAs and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat also finds his name in the list but at number 26, while many of the leaders much junior to him are included higher up in the list.