St Thomas’ College holds ‘Junior School Sports Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Oct: The St Thomas’ College Junior School Sports Day was an action-packed event filled with excitement, teamwork, and friendly competition. Held on the Gardner Multipurpose Auditorium, students and teachers gathered in the school to cheer on the young athletes as they participated in a variety of events.

With the welcoming of the Chief Guest, Seema Issar, ex-Student (1979-Batch) and Director, Graphic Era Global School, the day started with an opening ceremony in which the Prefects of the College proudly marched into the auditorium representing their respective houses.

As the events unfolded with classic races like the 50-metre dash, relay races, and Class PTs, unconventional races like An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away and A Fairy Tale kept the spectators thrilled.

One of the highlights was the relay race, where each Class team worked together, showcasing excellent teamwork and sportsmanship with students giving their all to win, while their friends cheered them on enthusiastically.

The Chief Guest awarded prizes to the winners of the events and in her address praised the students for their effort, determination, and good sportsmanship, reminding everyone that the true spirit of sports day lies not in winning but in participation and having fun.

All students went home with a sense of accomplishment, a few new friendships, and wonderful memories of a day filled with laughter and friendly rivalry.