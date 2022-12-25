Cong should not indulge in politics over Covid vaccination: Suresh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: BJP’s state spokesman, Suresh Joshi today urged the Congress party and its leaders not to indulge in politics over Covid situation in the state and the country. He said that in view of the fact that many countries like China and Japan were facing serious outbreak of a fresh wave of Corona pandemic, the Government of India had urged the states to go on alert in this respect. Suresh Joshi said that it was in this context that the Uttarakhand Government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had launched a special campaign for administering booster dose of Covid vaccine. He claimed that the campaign would succeed and about 25 to 30 percent of eligible population of the state had already been administered booster dose and rest would also be given the booster dose. This was a serious issue and no party ought to make it a political issue.