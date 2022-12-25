Graphic Era Hospital conducts workshop on new technology for alimentary canal treatment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: A workshop on new technology in the medical field, was organised at Graphic Era Hospital today. In this workshop , a new technique P.O.E.M. came up for discussion. With this technique, those patients can be easily treated, in whom issues like stuck food, vomiting, remains permanently an issue. Obstruction in the alimentary canal which was earlier removed by surgery, involved high costs.

But with this new P.O.E.M. technique, the obstruction in the intestines is fixed through an endoscope without stitches and the patient can go home the very next day. The cost of treatment is also very less with this technique.

Dr Sachin Dev Munjal, MD DM, Stomach and Intestinal Specialist of Graphic Era Hospital told that till now many patients have been successfully treated by this technique and all those patients are completely healthy.

In the workshop , Dr Pratin Bhatt, who came from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, told that P.O.E.M. is the technique which is very effective and the patient does not have to face the problems during surgery and the results are also much better than surgery.

Dr Puneet Tyagi, Medical Director of Graphic Era Hospital said that all the departments are fully functional and all types of operations are being done in Graphic Era Hospital. Graphic Era Hospital is also providing free of cost treatment to all the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat.