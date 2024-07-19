Congress misusing Kedarnath issue for political gains: Suresh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 18 Jul: BJP has called allegations levelled by Congress that a rock from Kedarnath Dham has been taken for Kedarnath temple in Delhi as a blatant lie. Responding to questions of journalists at the party headquarters, party spokesperson Suresh Joshi claimed that the people understand the conspiracy of Congress to harm Sanatan culture for political gains . People are well aware that Rahul Gandhi led Congress had been calling Hindus as violent in the Parliament and they will not accept the fake love of Congress for Kedarnath Dham as it is political love not spiritual love. Kedarnath is a divinely awakened place and therefore if Congress continues to politicise the issue , it might have to face consequences.

Suresh Joshi said that Lord Kedarnath is not a political arena, the way Congress or some other people are trying to make it. s far as the topic of the greatness of the Dham is concerned, Kedar Dham has been considered a Jagrut Peeth in the Puranas and mythological texts. Spreading rumours about such a holy place that a stone or rock has been taken from the Kedarnath Dham to Delhi is a living evidence of Congress conspiracy. The reality is that the temple trustee of Delhi has very clearly said that their aim is only to build a temple there. And this temple has no connection with Kedarnath Dham.

Joshi reminded that the Chief Minister has also said that none of the Char Dhams can be established anywhere else and this will never happen. Looking at the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue , it is very wrong to give it a political form even after everything has been clarified those concerned. Joshi apprehended that that a big conspiracy is going on against the people who believe in Sanatan Dharma. The beginning of which was seen on the same day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Hindus violent inside the House of the Parliament. The false faith of him and other Congressmen towards Lord Shiva and his Dham was exposed when he displayed the picture of Lord Shiva in the House like the photo of a film actor. Accepting his instructions, his spokesperson took out the photo from his pocket and showed it to the media. It is very sad to see such acts of the leaders of a national party. Joshi said that the Congress leaders should think about what they are doing or what they want to do. By doing politics in the name of God, do they want to weaken Sanatan Dharma or want to end the tradition of sages and the culture. He alleged that perhaps the Congress leaders are playing in the hands of some foreign power. This shows a big conspiracy against the Sanatan culture of the country.