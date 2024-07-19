Farmers’ loans of up to Rs 5 lakh exempted from stamp duty

Cabinet Decisions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Many important decisions were taken today in a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. In all, 22 proposals were presented before the cabinet, and most were approved. This is the first cabinet meeting which was held this month. Before the meeting, all the cabinet ministers including the Chief Minister paid tribute to the late MLA Shaila Rani Rawat by observing two minutes of silence on her sudden demise. The Dhami cabinet also paid tribute to the martyrdom of the soldiers of Uttarakhand in Jammu. The cabinet authorised CM Dhami to decide the date and venue of the Monsoon session of the state assembly due to be held next month.

In a very important decision, the government will restrain individuals or private organisations from using the names of Badrinath or Kedarnath in respect of their establishments or temples.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar briefed the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting. Dr Kumar said that the cabinet meeting today approved the proposal to charge uniform user charges in the Health Department across the state. Apart from this, the cabinet approved a proposal to appoint nursing staff on a regular basis and not through outsourcing as was being considered before in the upcoming Pithoragarh and Haridwar Medical Colleges. As a result of this decision, 240 nursing officials each will be appointed in every medical college. The cabinet approved a proposal to reduce fee for OPD, IPD and all medical registration and admission charges in all government hospitals and medical colleges. Rates of private ward, general ward, AC room have also been reduced. Ambulance charges have also been reduced. Laboratory charges for pathology have also been reduced and will be chargeable at CGHS rates. If someone dies in government hospitals, the body will be taken home for free in an ambulance.

Secretary Shailesh Bagoli stated that, in an important decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to exempt stamp duty in case of farmers’ loans up to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, an amendment has been approved in the Stamp Duty Amendment Rules. As per the amended rule, stamps can also be purchased from the banks. He also stated that for deviations of more than Rs 5 crore in case of expenditure heads, the proposal will be presented before a High Powered Committee after the examination of the proposals at the level of Secretary, Planning, for final approval.

In a major political decision taken in the wake of the ongoing controversy, the cabinet decided that the names of Kedarnath and Badrinath can no longer be used by private individuals or organisations in other temples. The cabinet has taken a decision to make strict laws in this regard.

The Cabinet approved the rules for wood-based industry. In a big decision regarding dearness allowance, the cabinet approved hike in the limit of gratuity from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs. Approval of rules for posts of Gazetted Officers of Telecom Police in Home Department was also given.

The cabinet approved a proposal that DNA samples will be taken from all unclaimed dead bodies and publicity will be done about it, only after that, permission will be given for medical research in medical colleges. Permission will have to be taken from PHQ officer for this.

The cabinet approved increase in number of posts in UREDA from from 119 to 148. The cabinet also decided to set up a revolving fund for the vigilance department. In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal that Naini Saini Airport will be run by the government and not the Air Force anymore.

The cabinet approved a proposal to allocate 212 hectares of land to Airport Authority of India for Pantnagar Airport. Decision was also taken to start a Centre for Hindu Studies in a university so that students can have knowledge of the Indian knowledge tradition. It was also decided that tenders up to Rs 5 lakhs value will be awarded to only local contractors.