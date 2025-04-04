Cs Anand Bardhan holds meeting with Urban Development & Irrigation Depts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has directed the Urban Development Department to take effective initiatives on a phased action plan for rehabilitation of the needy living in slums across the state. In the first phase, the CS has instructed the Urban Development Department and Municipal Corporation to immediately work on a concrete and effective plan for rehabilitation of slums of Dehradun. Along with this, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has directed the Irrigation Department to give an update on the status of revival of Rispana and Bindal rivers and to work promptly on the action plan.

Chief Secretary Bardhan was reviewing the status of slums and revival of Rispana and Bindal with various departments including the Urban Development and Irrigation Departments in the

Secretariat, today.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Urban Development Department to prepare an update on the information of slums, updated status of identification, list of people living there. After receiving the desired information, the Chief Secretary has directed to work on an effective action plan for rehabilitation and resettlement of slums. CS has directed the officers to work with the vision of a slum free Uttarakhand.

The Chief Secretary has directed that work should be done on top priority on improving the living standards, rehabilitation and revival of the families living in slums. He said that the issue of slums should be seen as a social problem and work should be done on it with full sensitivity and humanity.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Secretaries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Health, and officers of related departments were present at the meeting.