Graphic Era’s flag hoisted at Australia’s highest peak

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The flag of Graphic Era has been hoisted at the highest peak of Australia. Mountaineer Rajendra Singh Nath unfurled Graphic Era’s flag at an altitude of 2,228 metres.

SDRF soldier and mountaineer Rajendra Singh Nath achieved this success on 31 March. He conquered Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak of the Australian continent. This mountain is 2,228 metres above sea level.

Nath hoisted the Tricolour and the flag of Uttarakhand along with the flag of Graphic Era. He successfully completed this climb after facing several challenges such as icy winds and sub-zero temperatures.

Nath has hoisted Graphic Era’s flag on Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Denali in North America as well. Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated Rajendra Singh Nath on his achievement. He extended him best wishes for the next expedition to conquer the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, and said that his courage is an inspiration for the youth of Uttarakhand and Graphic Era.