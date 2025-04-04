HC summons Secretary over mining by Heavy Machines in Doon rivers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Nainital, 3 Apr: The Uttarakhand High Court has taken serious note of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the use of heavy machinery for mining in the Suswa and other rivers flowing through the Doiwala region of Dehradun. A division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Alok Mehra has scheduled the next hearing for 15 April in this case and has meanwhile directed the officials to submit a plan for mining operations using government machinery.

During the hearing held today, Mining Secretary Brijesh Sant appeared via video conferencing, presenting the government’s stance. He informed the court that discussions had taken place with relevant departments regarding the previous order, leading to proposed amendments in mining regulations. With two months remaining before the monsoon, the government argued that mining should be permitted to prevent water-related damage during the rainy season. Sant emphasised that heavy boulders and silt had accumulated in the rivers, posing a risk of flooding and accidents if not removed in time. The government has sought approval to use machinery for this purpose, with the court instructing officials to submit a detailed plan before the next hearing.

The PIL, filed by Dehradun resident Virender Kumar and others, alleges that the state government’s approval for use of heavy machinery in mining the rivers has led to a decline in river water levels, adversely affecting agricultural land and irrigation. Petitioners also claim that local farmers are struggling to access water for irrigation, and that the mechanised mining operations have displaced traditional workers, leaving many workers unemployed. It has been highlighted in the PIL that, previously, locals relied on manual mining for their livelihood, but the introduction of heavy machinery has eliminated their employment opportunities. The petitioners have urged the court to ban mining by heavy machinery to protect both the environment and the local communities.

It may be pertinent to remind here that Uttarakhand High Court had recently imposed a ban on heavy machinery mining in the Suswa River, citing environmental concerns and the impact on local livelihoods. Additionally, reports claim that illegal mining activities have been rampant in various districts, with authorities already seizing over 120 machines used in violation of mining norms. The state government now claims to be working on amendments to mining policies, aiming to balance environmental protection with economic interests. In Dehradun, rampant illegal mining has been claimed by local residents in Pachhwa Doon in Sahaspur and Vikasnagar Blocks and from Doiwala Block in the Eastern side.

All eyes are on the court’s decision regarding the future of mining operations in Dehradun’s rivers. The question is whether the government will to some extent be able to address environmental concerns while ensuring sustainable mining practices. The verdict could set a precedent for mining regulations across Uttarakhand.

Ironically, as this is not the first such case coming for hearing in connection with illegal mining in the case. Controversies over illegal or excessive mining and over implementation of excise policies are these days hitting headlines in Uttarakhand, particularly after former Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, raised the issue of illegal mining in the state in Parliament which was followed by a video denial by Mining Secretary Brijesh Sant claiming that there was no illegal mining in the state. The ‘so called’ clarification by Sant did not go down well with a lot of people who reminded that he ought to have exercised restraint while issuing this clarification. In fact, Rawat had chosen to dismiss the clarification by Sant as insignificant.