Deadly Crash in Doon: Speeding car mows down pedestrians

By Hasan Hadi

DEHRADUN, 12 Mar: A deadly accident occurred on Wednesday night near Uttaranchal Hospital close to Sai temple in Rajpur police station area, where four people lost their lives on the spot, and two others were injured. The deceased were workers returning home after their shift. The injured were immediately taken to Doon Hospital for treatment.

According to SSP Ajai Singh, a silver Mercedes car with Chandigarh registration number was speeding from Rajpur Bus Stand towards Jakhan when it hit pedestrians and a scooty near Uttaranchal Hospital. The impact was so severe that four people died on the spot, and two others were badly injured. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Rawat (35) and Mansa Ram (30), both residents of Faizabad, Ayodhya. The two individuals on the scooter, Dhaniram, son of Rajkumar, resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently residing near Sai Temple and Mohammad Shakib, son of Mohammad Zaheer, resident of Bihar, currently residing near Uttaranchal Hospital, were injured in the accident.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was moving at a very high speed. Some people who were nearby heard a loud crash and rushed outside. They saw bodies lying on the road and blood spread everywhere. Many also complained that the ambulance arrived late. Nagar Nigam Councilor Sanjay Nautiyal took the injured to Doon Hospital in his own car. BJYM VP Neha Joshi has reached Doon Hospital and is trying to reach out to the families of the victims.

One of the injured is a vegetable vendor who sells near the hospital. The pedestrians who lost their lives were daily wage workers who had been working overtime to earn extra money. Their friends confirmed that they were on their way home when the accident happened.

IG Garhwal, Rajiv Swaroop, has instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation. “We are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to collect evidence. It is confirmed that the Mercedes hit the pedestrians and two other people,” said SSP Ajai Singh. The police are now trying to track down the driver responsible for the accident.