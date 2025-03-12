Mata Mangla pledges continued support to BS Negi MPPS

Grand Fashion Show ABHIVYAKTI organised at BS Negi MPPS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: The much-anticipated fashion show, Abhivyakti 2025, was held with grandeur and elegance at ‘BS Negi Mahila Pravidhik Prashikshan Sansthan’ (women polytechnic) here today. The event marked a spectacular celebration of creativity, talent, and empowerment, as students of the institution showcased their fashion designs and modelling skills.

Founder Patron of The Hans Foundation, Mata Mangla was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Chairperson of Child Rights Protection Commission, Dr Geeta Khanna was also a Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mata Mangla shared her inspiring vision on women’s education and empowerment. She also praised the students who participated in Abhivyakti 2025, their confidence, attires, etc.

Addressing the gathering, Mata Mangla shared with the audience that the Hans Foundation is working for the uplift of downtrodden, women, and child education in 28 states. She however added that as Hans Foundation has its roots in Uttarakhand, it is more focussed in the state. She shared that she has just returned from Kota and Mumbai. In Kota, the foundation is providing millet food to 10,000 women for a year for the duration of nine months during pregnancy and 3 more months after child’s delivery.

She further added that the foundation is also helping kidney patients in Uttarakhand in a big way through their mobile hospitals. Mata Mangla also said that The Hans Foundation had put up Netra Kumbh Camp at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and provided spectacles and treatment to over one crore needy. Her words resonated deeply with the audience as she praised the efforts of BS Negi MPPS in promoting women’s self-reliance through technical education, highlighting its importance as the foundation of a strong and developed society. Mata Mangla also expressed her admiration for the show’s execution, both in terms of the design and the overall presentation. She emphasised on the importance of women’s education and reiterated that technical education plays a pivotal role in shaping a developed and progressive society.

Praising the efforts of BS Negi MPPS in empowering women, she assured continued support from the Hans Foundation to the Institute and encouraged the students to pursue self-reliance in every aspect of their lives.

The Principal of BS Negi MPPS, Namita Mamgain, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mata Mangla for her unwavering support to the Sansthan. She also acknowledged the contributions of the faculty, students, and guests who made the event a resounding success.

The fashion show featured beautiful, attractive garments, each designed and conceptualized by the students of the institution, ramp walked by equally talented models. The show’s success was a testament to the creativity and hard work put forth by the students and the support of the Sansthan’s leadership.

The show witnessed thrilling moments as models walked the runway, competing for the coveted titles. Shivani Bisht was crowned the Best Model, while Surbhi Thapa earned the title of First Runner-up, and Kritika Semwal was honoured as the Second Runner-up. Their grace, confidence, and poise stood out, making them the show’s shining stars.

In addition to the modelling competition, the students’ exceptional talents as designers were also celebrated. The Best Designer Award was presented to Karishma, Kajal, Kritika, Neetu, Tanuja Negi, and Shivani for their outstanding contributions in creating elaborate and stunning costumes. These designs were aligned with the unique themes of the show’s seven captivating sequences: Junyali, Varnika, Obscura, Trend Craze, Bairagini, Lehenga Saga, and Arokah.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Neeraj Sharma, CGM, HCA, ONGC; DS Mann, Chairman, Doon International Group of Schools; Maninder Kaur Mann, Member, Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board; Prof Anita Rawat, Director, Uttarakhand Science, Education, and Research Center; Kailash Pant, Minister of State, Shram Samvida Board; Satish Sharma, Editor and Publisher of The Garhwal Post; Madhu Berry, Vice President of Antarshtriya Sahyog Parishad and Owner of Prakriti Valley School; and Vinod Uniyal, Vice President, Rajya Udyamita Parishad, veteran journalist Dr Anjali Nauriyal, RK Bakshi, Pawan Kothari, Jailer, Sudhiwala Prison, among others.

The show’s dynamic sequences, thoughtfully named after themes reflecting a fusion of tradition and modernity, included Junyali, Varnika, Obscura, Trend Craze, Bairagini, Lehenga Saga, and Arokah. Each sequence featured unique costumes and designs, highlighting the creativity of the Sansthan’s students. The judges at the show were Neelam Bhatt Shilswal, Surbhi Sapra and Indrani Pandhi.

Nupur Jolly and Vidushi Shukla were the Master of Ceremonies.