Dhami exhorts Lal Batti-holders to excel in public service

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the Lal Batti-holders of the state at the auditorium located at his residence, here on Saturday. During the interaction, the Chief Minister emphasised the collective responsibility of working towards the holistic development of the state. He urged the Lal Batti-holders to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the most marginalised sections of society. He also called upon them to ensure regular monitoring of the schemes under their purview and to ensure gathering of feedback during field visits, claiming that this should be considered as an essential practice as part of their duty.

Dhami further remarked that with the delegation of responsibility comes an increased obligation to serve the public. He called for departmental meetings to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the full advantages of government schemes, which should also be widely publicised. He also urged the Lal Batti holders to excel in their respective domains, aligning their efforts with public aspirations. He further invited suggestions from the Lal Batti holders for improving public welfare initiatives and designing better schemes in the interest of the people.

During the discussion, special emphasis was laid on ensuring that the weaker sections of society derive maximum benefit from the schemes. The Chief Minister also asked the Lal Batti-holders to submit progress reports on departmental projects and innovations to the respective departmental ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office. He assured that the Lal Batti holders would be included in all meetings held at the Chief Minister and ministerial levels concerning their departments.

The gathering was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state President Mahendra Bhatt, besides all the Lal Batti holders, who pledged their commitment to advancing public service excellence.