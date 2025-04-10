DM expresses disappointment over slow pace of Smart City beautification projects 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: District Magistrate Savin Bansal conducted an extensive inspection of key development sites across Dehradun this morning. The inspection covered Kuthalgate, Sai Mandir Junction, Dilaram Chowk, Mussoorie Diversion, Cantt Road, ONGC Chowk, and Shimla Bypass, where work is underway under the Smart City project.

Savin Bansal has efficiently managed the Smart City budget by allocating funds strategically for both the construction and long-term maintenance of public structures. The focus is not only on infrastructural improvement but also on creating spaces that reflect the cultural and traditional heritage of Uttarakhand.

For the first time, intersections in places like Kuthalgate, Sai Mandir, and Dilaram Chowk are being transformed through Pahari-style beautification. These sites are being redesigned to improve traffic flow, enhance public safety, and offer a glimpse of traditional folk culture. As part of the redesign, two additional motorable slip roads are being constructed at major junctions to ease vehicular movement.

Bansal, who began work on the project within the second month of assuming office, has been actively involved in the planning, survey, and concept design phases. He also led efforts to mobilise funds to ensure the timely execution of the work. This morning, he inspected all sites from 10 AM to 1 PM, monitoring progress alongside district officials and issuing firm instructions for acceleration.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work and inadequate manpower, Bansal directed contractors and officers to double the deployment of workforce, machinery, and materials to ensure completion before the onset of the monsoon. He questioned why progress remained sluggish despite permission for round-the-clock operations and instructed that surprise inspections be carried out during day and night. Officers were ordered to submit detailed monitoring reports accordingly. The Additional Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Ltd. was tasked with regular monitoring of all ongoing works.

In a pioneering move for the district, intersections are being beautified not merely with urban design but also with depictions of Uttarakhand’s folk art, culture, and mythological heritage. The objective is to offer tourists a visual journey through the state’s rich traditions while celebrating the legacy of cultural icons and state agitators.

The beautification initiative extends beyond aesthetics. It is aimed at reinforcing Dehradun’s identity as a culturally vibrant capital while streamlining its traffic system. Public art, cultural installations, and visual narratives on state history are being integrated into road junctions and main thoroughfares to offer residents and visitors an immersive cultural experience.