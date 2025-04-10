Matholi Village in Uttarkashi sets example of Women Empowerment

Inspiring Stories

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Uttarkashi, 9 Apr: In Uttarkashi district, tourists usually head towards Harsil Valley or Mori-Sankri. However, the women of Matholi village in the Chinyalisaur block have transformed their village into a new tourist destination with their warm hospitality and skills. From managing homestays to conducting village tours, everything is being handled by women.

The credit for turning Matholi from a regular mountain village into a tourist hotspot goes to a young local, Pradeep Panwar. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Pradeep had to return to his village. Fortunately, he had prior experience in the tourism sector. He converted his nearby cowshed (locally known as “chhani”) into a homestay and opened it for tourists. At the same time, he trained local women in hospitality, cooking, trekking, and village tours. He also branded the village as “Bwari Village” to spread the message of women empowerment far and wide.

Additionally, through events like the “Ghasyari Competition,” he introduced tourists to unique aspects of village life, which have been widely appreciated. Local woman Anita Panwar shares that more women in the village are now coming forward to convert their own chhanis into homestays. Pradeep Panwar mentions that his homestay is now registered with the tourism department, enabling him to accept online bookings. He started his homestay on 8 March 2022 and, since then, around 1,000 tourists have visited, providing employment to around 20 women from time to time.

Currently, 5,331 homestays are registered with the tourism department, most of which are run by women in rural areas. Under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Homestay Scheme, the government provides a subsidy of up to 25% in the plains and up to 33% in hilly areas for the cost of setting up a homestay.

“Matholi village is a model for both rural tourism and women empowerment. If any family from the village wants to start a homestay, they will be given access to all tourism department schemes and assistance with the registration process. Other villages should take inspiration from Matholi,” says Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.