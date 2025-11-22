Doon’s first Smart Pink & Grey Toilets ready in Premnagar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation has completed the construction of high-tech Pink and Grey Smart Toilets in the main market of Premnagar, marking the city’s first such modern amenities. Prepared with state-of-the-art technology and strict hygiene standards, these toilets are aimed at offering improved amenities to residents, traders and commuters using the Vikram and bus stands, and will shortly be opened to the public.

Guided by the CM’s emphasis on clean and modern public infrastructure, the Corporation has accelerated the development of such facilities across major market areas. The cleanliness and monitoring of the newly constructed toilets are being managed by Mansa Facility and Service Private Limited. The Smart Toilets include three seats for men and four for women, along with a dedicated restroom for differently-abled travellers equipped with crutches and a wheelchair. A feeding room for small children, complete with a television set and toys, has also been provided.

In keeping with women’s safety and convenience, the high-tech Pink Toilet features sanitary pad vending machines, hair dryers, Wi-Fi connectivity and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. For general users, the facilities include automatic sensor-based washbasins, dustbins and hand dryers. The Pink Toilet additionally offers a selfie point. Travellers in the busy Premnagar market will benefit from amenities such as a first-aid kit, a newspaper stand and a shoe polish machine. The Municipal Corporation has confirmed that the Smart High-Tech Toilet will soon be opened for public use.

The State Government believes that the provision of adequate public toilets will not only enhance sanitation but also greatly improve convenience for daily commuters. The construction of Smart and High-Tech Toilets in the capital’s major markets is being viewed as a significant step towards advancing the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Naveen Kumar Sahani, an auto operator and resident of Premnagar, said that locating toilets in the main market had long been a difficulty for commuters and residents, and the new Smart Toilet would offer considerable relief. Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal stated that the first high-tech Pink Toilet has been developed to strengthen community toilet facilities across the Corporation area. She noted that the heavy footfall in the main Premnagar market made it an appropriate location, and confirmed that the toilet is now ready and will soon be inaugurated and dedicated to the public.