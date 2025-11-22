Lord Madmaheshwar Doli reaches winter abode at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ukhimath (Rudraprayag), 21 Nov: The ceremonial palanquin (Utsav Doli) of the Second Kedar, Lord Madmaheshwar, accompanied by its divine insignia, reached its winter seat at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath this afternoon. Following the closure of the portals of Madmaheshwar on 18 November, the Utsav Doli traversed through Gondar, Ransi, and Giriya before arriving at Ukhimath for its winter stay today. The Omkareshwar temple was adorned with flowers, and devotees organised a Bhandara (community feast) to mark the occasion. The three-day Madmaheshwar Mela had begun here yesterday, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As the Madmaheshwar Dev Doli arrived at Omkareshwar temple today, Rawal Bhimashankar Ling performed prayers at Mangalchaunri and Brahmankholi. A golden canopy (Chhatra) was offered to the doli, while the devotees, the priests, and the local residents showered flowers on the procession. The arrival was greeted with a grand welcome, accompanied by the auspicious sounds of traditional musical instruments and the Army band. Once the Dev Doli entered the Omkareshwar Temple premises, prayers were conducted with due rituals, and devotees took darshan, formally commencing the winter worship services.

The arrival of the Utsav Doli in Ukhimath was welcomed with chants of “Jai Madmaheshwar” and “Har Har Mahadev” from the devotees. The palanquin was received by BKTC Vice President Vijay Kaparwan, Mela President and Nagar Panchayat President Kubja Dharmwan, along with public representatives, police officials, and villagers.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Hemant Dwivedi also extended his best wishes to devotees, praying for happiness and prosperity through the blessings of Madmaheshwar. He confirmed that winter worship services for both Kedarnath Dham and Madmaheshwar will be conducted with full devotion at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. BKTC Chief Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Vijay Prasad Thapliyal expressed joy over the arrival of the palanquin at its winter abode, noting that thousands of devotees and pilgrims witnessed the Dev Doli along its route and at the temple, where darshan was taken with deep reverence.