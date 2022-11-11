Dr Anil Joshi welcomed by CM on reaching Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Padma Bhushan awardee and environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi was welcomed back to Dehradun on reaching here after a countrywide cycle tour, titled “Pragati Se Prakriti Path Tak”. He was welcomed at a function held in Dehradun on Wednesday by the CM and Bollywood actor Diya Mirza. It may be pertinent to point out here that, along with some other achievers from Uttarakhand, he was also honoured with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Award by the state government on the occasion of State Formation Day.