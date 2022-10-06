Dr Gaurav Sanjay presents paper on CP at World Orthopaedic Congress  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: The functioning of feet is as important as that of heart and lungs. Locomotion is important at every stage of life, but it is more important in childhood. Normal walking contributes a lot for the overall development of any child. As much as 70% of human activities in are done by two feet.

The foot is the centre of body locomotion. Only when the feet are healthy does the current of blood flow smoothly, so people who have strong legs will definitely have a strong heart.

Cerebral Palsy (CP), in other words, means paralysis of the brain which is one of the main causes of limb deformities. CP is caused due to obstruction in breathing during or after birth.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay of Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, Dehradun, has presented a paper, “Surgical correction of orthopaedic deformities in spastic cerebral palsy” at the 42nd Orthopaedic World Congress, Kuala Lumpur. This study includes 177 patients in age ranging from 2 to 24 years. The CP patients present commonly with scissoring gait with deformed feet and hands. As the deformity increases, so does the difficulty in walking. In certain cases, the child becomes bedridden.

Dr Gaurav concluded in his paper that flexible deformities can be corrected with soft tissue surgeries and rigid bony deformities can be corrected with Ilizarov external fixator. The results of surgery revealed what surgery can achieve in an hour what physiotherapy cannot in a year and sooner the surgery better the result.