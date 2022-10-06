Maharaj launches Uttarakhand’s first OTT platform app

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Satpal Maharaj launched Uttarakhand’s first OTT platform app “Ambe Cine” dedicated to the folk languages ​​Garhwali and Kumaoni for the preservation of culture.

Speaking at the program organised on the occasion, Maharaj said that in the last few years many OTT platforms have achieved tremendous success. The launch of Uttarakhand’s first OTT platform is a progressive step in this direction. In Uttarakhand also, the government is mulling over a policy for introducing OTT platform soon. Suggestions are being invited from people for this.

The Tourism Minister said that we do not have provision for subsidy for films or web series currently being made for the OTT platform. Many films are currently released on the OTT platform only because they are not released in cinema halls. OTT platform is a big platform for the protection of folk culture, so the state government is formulating a policy for it.