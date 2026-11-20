Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera interacts with students at CIMS College

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, visited CIMS & UIHMT Group of Colleges, Dehradun, on Tuesday and interacted with around 500 students of the institution. During the interaction , he motivated the students to embrace discipline , self-confidence, determination and family values as essential qualities for achieving success in life.

Addressing the students , Lt Gen Lakhera said that the youth represent the future of the nation. He emphasised that challenges and difficult circumstances are an integral part of life, but instead of being discouraged by them, one must face them with confidence and a positive outlook. He urged every student to set clear goals and work consistently towards achieving them, while remaining steadfast even in the most challenging situations.

On the occasion, he also shared several inspiring anecdotes from his military career and personal experiences. He encouraged the youth to cultivate discipline , leadership qualities, dedication towards the nation and a strong sense of responsibility as citizens. His motivating words generated enthusiasm and renewed energy among the students .

During the programme, Advocate Lalit Joshi, Chairman and educationist of CIMS & UIHMT Group of Colleges, welcomed and felicitated Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera with a bouquet. He also briefed him about the various academic and professional courses offered by the institution, its achievements in the field of education and its initiatives towards social welfare.

Lalit Joshi highlighted the special educational initiatives undertaken by the institution to provide better higher education opportunities to serving personnel of the Indian Army, their dependants, Veer Naris (war widows) and their children. He informed that the institution has entered into agreements with the Garhwal Rifles and Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, under which serving personnel and their dependants are being provided special concessions on tuition fees for various courses offered by the institution.

He said that personnel of the Indian Army make the highest sacrifices in safeguarding the nation. Providing quality education and better academic opportunities to their families and children is, therefore, a matter of pride as well as a social responsibility for the institution.

On the occasion, Joshi also expressed his commitment to entering into a similar academic agreement with Assam Rifles in the future. He said that the institution aims to extend special educational facilities and opportunities in higher education to Assam Rifles personnel and their dependants, thereby strengthening the educational prospects of their families.

Those present on the occasion included Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Director, CIMS & UIHMT Group of Colleges; Sanjay Joshi, Managing Director; Gurudev Singh, Registrar, UIHMT; Dr Shweta Malwa, Principal; Dr Prerna Badoni, Vice-Principal, CIMS College of Paramedical; Dr Anjana Gusain, NCC Officer; Vishakha Dodhi; Dr Priyanka Gusain; Pankaj Sajwan; Ajit Gusain; and faculty members and staff from various departments of the institution.