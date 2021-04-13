Environmentalist Dr Anil Joshi pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: Famous Environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi on Friday paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar and took blessings from Mahant Devendra Das.

Both had a detailed discussion on various significant points related to Environmental Conservation and Enrichment. Mahant Devendra Das presented him with a memento of the Darbar Sahib. Dr Joshi invited the Mahant to visit his organisation, HESCO, which was accepted.

Dr Anil Joshi has been raising the need for Environmental Conservation for long through his organisation, Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation. Mahant Devendra Das informed Dr Anil Prakash Joshi about the work being done by the Department of Agriculture, Shri Guru Ram Rai University.

It may be noted that, with the help of Department of Agricultural Sciences, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Organic Farming is being done on comprehensive scale on the agricultural land of Shri Darbar Sahib. Under this organic farming, high quality rice, pulses, vegetables and fruits are being grown. Dr. Anil Joshi praised the specialities of the Green Tea of Shri Darbar Sahib.