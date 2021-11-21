ESM rally organised by Station HQs Banbasa

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Nov: An ESM rally was organised by Station Headquarters Banbasa, under the aegis of Headquarter Uttarakhand Sub Area, on 19th November at Khatima. On this occasion a medical cum dental camp, ECHS and pension grievance cell was also set up. A new CSD extension counter was also inaugurated jointly by Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Major General Sanjeev Khatri, VSM, General Officer Commanding Uttarakhand Sub Area. On this occasion over 1000 ESM and their dependents graced the event. Medical and dental checkups were provided to ESM and their grievances were also registered. Opening of a new CSD extension counter will benefit over 5000 ESM, their families and dependents of Khatima and nearby areas.