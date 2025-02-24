Experts recommend Recycling to deal with E-Waste

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: At Graphic Era University experts emphasized on the need for gadget recycling as a solution to the growing e – waste problem.

In an E – Waste Awareness Symposium, held at Graphic Era’s KP Nautiyal Auditorium, the experts also recommend solutions such as urban mining, purchasing only essential gadgets, maintaining them properly, and sending old devices to recycling centers, etc. Addressing the symposium, Director of Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre, Dr Anita Rawat said that the collaboration among experts from various fields is necessary to deal with the e – waste issue effectively. Integrating traditional and modern education with development will help in creating sustainable technologies that minimize e – waste . She further added that raising awareness about sustainability is crucial. Research, education, and innovation will play a key role in this effort.

Pro Vice- Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Santosh S Saraf said that people use multiple electronic devices daily, from toothbrushes in the morning to sleep pattern monitoring gadgets at night. While these devices improve health they also contribute to e – waste . To address this issue, individuals must take responsibility for generating minimal e – waste . Dr Ankur Kansal, Environment Engineer at the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, provided insights into the state’s policies, initiatives, and solutions aimed at addressing the e – waste problem.

In the conference, Vice President-Sourcing at Attero Recycling Pawandeep Singh Bawa, Chief Engineer at ONGC Bhartendu Vimal, and Founder President of Eco Group Society Ashish Garg gave insights into the challenges and solutions related to e – waste management. Experts said that discarding e – waste without caution could lead to data breaches, including leaks of confidential information like bank account details.

The Symposium was jointly organized by the Graphic Era Deemed University’s Department of Management Studies, Graphic Era Hill University’s Department of Management and the Eco Group Society. HoD Dr Navneet Rawat, Dr Girish Lakhera, Dr Sachin Ghai, Convenor Dr Neeraj Sharma, Dr Nagendra Sharma, Capt Rajeshri Thapa, Anil Kumar Mehta, Sanjay Bhargava from Eco Group Society, faculty members, and students were present in the symposium.The event was hosted by Sonali Dania.