Important to bring science and spirituality together

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 22 Feb: In the international conference organized in Graphic Era, experts called for working by bringing science and spirituality together.
A two-day international conference on Science, Spirituality and Sustainability 2025 was organized at Graphic Era Deemed University. Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal as the Chief Guest said that there is a need to connect the environment with spirituality, only then the effect of global warming can be avoided. He told that trees are the basis of the environment. For this, youth should come forward and take steps for tree conservation. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh said that how fast science is progressing today, technologies like AI and robots are being used, but for the sustainability of these technologies, it is necessary to remain connected to spirituality. Hoshi Takayuki, Head of Agastya Foundation Tokyo, Japan, Dr Tony Nader of Maharishi International University, Iowa USA, Lewis Alvarez, Director of UMLAC Curacao, Netherlands, Prof. Raj Vedam, Padmashree Kalyan Singh Maiti, founder of Maiti movement Dehradun, Dr SP Singh , Chairman of Appropriate Technology India, Haribol’s mentor Yogeshwar Pushkarna, Berg Technologies founder Devesh Bijlwan spoke on various topics related to spirituality and science.
On this occasion, along with the souvenir, books like Moving Hands to Moving Heart, Shaping the Future by Value Education, Consciousness is All There, Chetna Hi Sab Kuch Hai were also launched. The conference was organized by the Department of Environmental Science and Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of Graphic Era in collaboration with Indian Institute of Sustainability, Appropriate Technology India, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth and Future Icon Delhi. Indian Institute of Sustainability Chairperson Kumar Gaurav, HOD of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences Prabha Lama, HOD of Environmental Science Dr Pratibha Naithani, Dr Pradeep Sharma, Dr Suman Naithani, Archana Bacheti, Dr Nidhi Tyagi and students were present in the program. The program was hosted by Dr Bharti Sharma.