Important to bring science and spirituality together

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: In the international conference organized in Graphic Era, experts called for working by bringing science and spirituality together .

A two-day international conference on Science , Spirituality and Sustainability 2025 was organized at Graphic Era Deemed University. Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal as the Chief Guest said that there is a need to connect the environment with spirituality , only then the effect of global warming can be avoided. He told that trees are the basis of the environment. For this, youth should come forward and take steps for tree conservation. Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh said that how fast science is progressing today, technologies like AI and robots are being used, but for the sustainability of these technologies, it is necessary to remain connected to spirituality . Hoshi Takayuki, Head of Agastya Foundation Tokyo, Japan, Dr Tony Nader of Maharishi International University, Iowa USA, Lewis Alvarez, Director of UMLAC Curacao, Netherlands, Prof. Raj Vedam, Padmashree Kalyan Singh Maiti, founder of Maiti movement Dehradun, Dr SP Singh , Chairman of Appropriate Technology India, Haribol’s mentor Yogeshwar Pushkarna, Berg Technologies founder Devesh Bijlwan spoke on various topics related to spirituality and science .