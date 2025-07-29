Father George Hess Memorial Literary Competition held at SJA

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) was initially formed in 1960, and the ASISC UP&UK regional unit was formally established as a regular society on 30 April 2001. The association aims to coordinate the activities of its member schools, assist them in addressing educational challenges, and disseminate progressive educational methods and information. One of its most prestigious academic events is the ‘Father George Hess Memorial Literary Competition’, designed to nurture critical thinking, confident public speaking, and meaningful discourse among students. This competition is conducted at three levels — zonal, regional, and national — with winners progressing through each stage.

This year, the zonal-level Literary Events – Debate and Declamation Competition was hosted by St Joseph’s Academy on 26 July, and it was a grand success. The school facilitated the event across three venues: the Library, the AV Room, and the Auditorium. Declamation was conducted in three categories Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior while the Debate was conducted in Junior and Senior categories. The participation was commendable: four teams each in Sub-Junior and Junior Declamation, five in Senior Declamation, and four teams each in Junior and Senior Debate.

The results of the competition were as follows: In the Sub-Junior Declamation, Mihika Upreti from St Patrick’s Academy secured the 1st Position, followed by Ananta from St Joseph’s Academy in 2nd Position, and Dev Gera of St George’s College in 3rd Position.

In the Junior Declamation category, Yuvraj Sarraf from St George’s College stood 1st, Yashasvini Ale from St Patrick’s Academy came 2nd, and Avika Sharma from St Joseph’s Academy was placed 3rd.

In the Senior Declamation, Navya Bhatt from St Joseph’s Academy achieved the 1st Position, Aaragya Raturi from St Patrick’s Academy secured the 2nd Position, and Abhinav Rastogi from St George’s College earned the 3rd Position.

For the Junior Debate, in the “For the Motion” category, Vanshika Nautiyal of St Patrick’s Academy bagged the 1st Position, and Navya Joshi from St Joseph’s Academy took the 2nd Position. In the “Against the Motion” category, Vijay Rudraksh Swami from St Patrick Academy won the 1st Position, and Saanvi Sadana from St Joseph’s Academy was awarded the 2nd Position.

In the Senior Debate, under “For the Motion”, Paawani Arora from St Joseph’s Academy won 1st Position, followed by Sagar Joshi of St George’s College in 2nd Position. For “Against the Motion”, Angel Khanna from St Joseph’s Academy took the 1st Position, and Shubhashish Gupta from St George’s College came 2nd.

All participants were awarded Participation Certificates, and the event concluded with the announcement of results, celebrating the talent and hard work of the winners. These students will now go on to represent their zone at the regional level of the competition.

The event not only highlighted the oratory excellence of young minds but also upheld the values of respectful dialogue and intellectual engagement that ASISC seeks to promote.