Nirmala Inter College, Barlowganj, holds Inter-Mussoorie Football Tournament 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 27 Jul: On the occasion of entering the 150th year of its founding body, The Society of the Brothers of St Patrick, India, Nirmala Inter College, Barlowganj, organised the Inter-Mussoorie Football Tournament from 24 to 26 July.

A total of 22 teams from Mussoorie participated in the tournament, including 6 school teams and 16 club teams.

The final match, held on 26 July was played between Kyarkuli Sports Club and Mussoorie Public School, in which Kyarkuli Sports Club emerged victorious with a score of 2–0. The winning team, Kyarkuli Sports Club, received a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the runners-up, Mussoorie Public School, was awarded Rs 15,000.

The 'Best Player of the Tournament' title was awarded to Sagar of Nirmala Inter College. The 'Best Goalkeeper' title went to Sahil Louis of Kyarkuli Sports Club.

The Chief Guest on this occasion was Brother MK John, the manager of the Nirmala Inter College, Mussoorie. Also present were Brother Jeyaseelan, Principal of St George’s College, Mussoorie, and Brother Felix Kumar, Vice Principal, St George’s College, Mussoorie.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Brother Alphonse Tirkey, Principal of Nirmala Inter College, with the support of teachers, students and staff.

Principal Brother Alphonse Tirkey expressed heartfelt thanks to the chief guest, all the dignitaries, brothers and parents.