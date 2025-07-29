Mohit Goyal receives ‘International Dazzling Award’ for Photography

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Photographer Mohit Goyal from Dehradun has been honoured with the prestigious ‘International Dazzling Award’. The award ceremony took place at JW Marriott in Jaipur. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty presented the award to him in a grand event attended by famous personalities from fashion, art, jewellery, music, dance, and other fields.

Mohit Goyal has been working in the field of photography for more than 23 years. His work includes portraits of many well-known leaders and dignitaries. He has photographed former President the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even international figures like then Prince Charles. He has also captured portraits of Uttarakhand Governors such as Surjit Singh Barnala and Sudarshan Agarwal.

Along with his portraits, Mohit is also known for his creative work in fashion and landscape photography. His artistic skills and passion for photography have earned him great respect in the industry.