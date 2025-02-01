Forest Minister advises IFS trainees to maintain connect with public

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jan: State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, while addressing trainee officers of the 2024 batch of the Indian Forest Service at a function organised at Muni Ki Reti on Thursday evening, advised them to connect with the public. He stated that unless the officials are friendly with the public, forest conservation will not be feasible.

On this occasion, Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand Forest Department, Dr Dhananjai Mohan asserted that Uttarakhand state is absolutely suitable for training of forest officers due to its rich forest and wildlife wealth and glacier and river systems of national importance.

For the past one week, 112 IFS (Probationers) and two officer trainees from Bhutan have been camping on their first training tour in Kaudiyala.

PCCF Dr Sameer Sinha, PCCF Ranjan Mishra, CCF Naresh Kumar, CF DS Meena, DFO Dagde, Additional Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, Raj Kumar Bajpai and Course Director Kunal Angrish were also present on the occasion.