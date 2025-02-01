Indian philosophy is at the root of new criminal laws: Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

Gov launches book on philosophy of new criminal laws

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Jan: The launch of a book, “Philosophy behind the New Criminal Laws of India”, written by Pro Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Legal Advisor to Governor Amit Sirohi and Dr Vaibhav Uniyal of Law College Dehradun was organised in the auditorium of the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while University President Jitendra Joshi, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Vice Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Principal Prof Poonam Rawat were present as special guests.

In his address, the Governor said that at the root of any legal change lies deep contemplation on the ethos of justice, fairness and social welfare. The nation has taken a bold and necessary step to reform its criminal justice system, ensuring that the laws are not only efficient and robust but also in tune with contemporary realities. This book is a testimony to that effort, offering a practical perspective on the principles, evolution and objectives of these historic legal changes. He said that the new laws of India are rooted in Indian philosophy. He congratulated the authors for this scholarly effort that bridges the gap between legal philosophy and practical implementation. By analysing the laws from the perspective of nationalism, swaraj, technological advancement, social progress, victim welfare and community service, this book serves as an invaluable resource for students, academicians, policy makers and legal practitioners.

Speaking about the book, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, one of the authors, asserted that his book is based on the rationale and philosophy behind the new criminal laws of India. The book is divided into twelve chapters and discusses all the questions that led to the coming into existence of the new laws. He said that rules and laws are required to control the behaviour of people living in society. As the thinking and circumstances change in society, appropriate changes are also required in the law.

Governor’s legal advisor Amit Sirohi proposed the vote of thanks, while the programme was conducted by Dr Vaibhav Uniyal.

On this occasion, Dhananjay Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Manish Mishra, Principal Judge, Family Court, and Rakesh Singh, Additional District Judge, along with Raj Bhavan officials, employees and a large number of students were also present.