Garhwal Post Awards to be given to 31 Achievers today in Mumbai

By Arun Pratap Singh

Mumbai, 25 Oct: Garhwal Post, a leading English daily of Uttarakhand, will host its fourth award function at the Raj Bhawan, here, tomorrow.

It may be recalled that Garhwal Post has been honouring nationally and internationally recognised achievers in various fields with the Garhwal Post Awards. This year, the event has been organised in Mumbai, the city of dreams and keeping in line with the ethos of the host city, Garhwal Post Awards this year have placed special focus on those who dared to dream and achieved the extraordinary in their respective fields, particularly films. The winners this year include those from Uttarakhand living in Mumbai but have a strong connection with their home state.

The Lifetime awards are being given to those who have not only achieved the extraordinary but have also contributed a lot to society.

Garhwal Post Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to 9 prominent nationally and internationally recognised achievers in diverse fields. Those being honoured this year with

Garhwal Post Life Time Achievement Awards are Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Rahul Rawail, Vishal Bhardwaj among film directors, Kabir Bedi and Himani Shivpuri among leading film actors, leading industrialist of Uttarakhand VK Dhawan and senior IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra, who is currently the founder director of the leading literature festival of Uttarakhand, Valley of Words.

Garhwal Post awards are also being given to 17 achievers this year. The winners include relatively younger achievers in diverse fields such as music, acting, education, performing arts, journalism, law and social service, etc. The winners of Garhwal Post awards this year will be actor Hemant Pandey, Technology Entrepreneur Rakesh Dave, actor Varun Badola, theatre personality Alok Ulfat, Buddhist spiritual master Shantum Seth, Principal of Welham Boys’ School Sangeeta Kain, multifaceted artist Arushi Pokhriyal Nishank, entrepreneur Divya Rawat also known as mushroom girl, builder Rakesh Batta, singer & actor Sudhanshu Pandey, TV actor Asha Negi, actor Shehzad Khan (son of late Bollywood actor Ajit), journalist and social activist Dinesh Mansera, actor Ishteyak Khan, film director Varun Gupta actor Shivangi Joshi and lawyer Deepak Kumar.

Readers will also recall that Garhwal Post is celebrating Silver Jubilee of its founding, making the current edition of the Garhwal Post Awards very special. To mark this occasion, Garhwal Post has also chosen to honour five achievers with the Garhwal Post Silver Jubilee Awards. The winners in this category are Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, Bollywood actor Divya Dutta, actor Vikram Makandar, outdoor publicist and committed social activist Yogesh Lakhani and global Advertising and Marketing Influencer Colvyn James Harris.

Maharashtra Governor and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be the Chief Guest at tomorrow’s function, while Cabinet Minister from Uttarakhand, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, will be the Guest of Honour. While the welcome address will be delivered by Bollywood actor Shruti Panwar, the vote of thanks will be proposed by actor and hockey player Chitrashi Rawat. Priya Malik will anchor the programme.

On this occasion, the Governor will also release posters of 3 short films, part of a trilogy of romantic short films, titled Zaafraaniya. It is written and directed by Shubham Dhiman and produced by author and journalist Anjali Nauriyal. The Governor will also release a book on showman Raj Kapoor written by film director Rahul Rawail on this occasion.