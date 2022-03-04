Girl student’s murder over social media tiff; murderer nabbed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Mar: A girl student, who was shot dead in public gaze, yesterday, by one of her classmates, has shocked the people of the city.

She was reportedly shot dead due to a tiff over a social media post. Aditya Tomar, the accused, was nabbed by Raipur police within 24 hours of committing the crime.

Vanshika Bansal was pursuing a D Pharma course from Siddharth Institute of Pharmacy located on Sahastradhara Road. Vanshika, a resident of Jwalapur in Haridwar, was a first year student. The murderer, Aditya Tomar, a resident of Sundarwala, Raipur, and the deceased were batchmates. A month ago, the deceased posted her photograph on social media. The accused commented on Vanshika’s post due to which both got into a quarrel, revealed Aditya Tomar after his arrest. Vanshika informed some of her seniors about the accused’s comment on her social media post, who further complained about the accused to his family.

In the meantime, the college was closed. Then, yesterday, when the college reopened Aditya met Vanshika near the college where they again had an argument about the social media post.

Further, Vanshika called her seniors who threatening Aditya. “They made me apologise to Vanshika by touching her feet. This incident hurt my ego so I went back and brought my gun along with me. Later, in the evening, I spotted Vanshika and asked her to call her seniors by pointing the gun at her. Meanwhile, we started fighting and I shot her dead,” confessed the accused. The incident shows that growing virtual interaction among youngsters might lead to deadly consequences.

The accused absconded from the crime scene. Afterwards, following rigorous police checking, he was arrested.

Photo caption:

DIG (SSP Dehradun) Janmejaya Khanduri addresses the media after Aditya Tomar’s arrest.