Go First connects Doon with Mumbai, Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurated the first flight of GO FIRST to Delhi and Mumbai from Jollygrant Airport,here, today. He expressed the hope that this would give a further boost to tourism and pilgrimage in the state, particulary in the winters.

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced the launch of direct flights from Dehradun to Mumbai and Delhi. With this, the airline strengthened its regional connectivity. The first flight, G8 2306 was flagged off today from Dehradun at 3 p.m. by Minister Satpal Maharaj and arrived in Delhi at 4:15 p.m.

The addition of the new station will further reinforce GO FIRST’s network capacity and enhanced connectivity between Metros and Tier I cities, offering better choices for customers. The same day return flight will enable passengers to better plan their travel and save time. This will give a much needed boost to the region both in terms of business and leisure.

Dehradun will be connected to Mumbai (1x Daily) , Delhi (2x Daily) with connections to/from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Varanasi and Goa.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, “The addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond. We will continue to grow, while sustaining optimum level of customer service and efficiency.”