Gov flags off campaign vehicle to popularise Vasantotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: The special campaign vehicle of the three-day Vasantotsav-2023 being organized from 3 to 5 March at the Raj Bhavan, here, was flagged off by Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday.

For wider publicity of the Vasantotsav, this vehicle will promote this festival in the entire Dehradun city. This publicity vehicle will tour the city including from Selaqui to Doiwala and inform people about the flower show.

Urging the maximum number of people to participate in the Vasantotsav, the Governor said that people come here to enjoy the flower exhibition, competitions and other events.

Horticulture Director Dr HS Baweja, Joint Director Dr Ratan Kumar, Horticulture Officer Deepak Purohit and other officers and employees were present on the occasion.

Governor Singh will inaugurate the three-day Vasantotsav-2023 on 3 March at 11 a.m. The flower show will be open to the public on 3 March from 1 to 6 p.m. and on 4 and 5 March from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are a total of 62 sub-categories in the category of 16 main competitions at the 3-day event, in which first, second and third prizes will be given. After the decision of the jury, a total of 186 awards will be given to the winners on 5 March.

For the first time this year, 4 new categories, namely Rooftop Gardening, Bonsai, Terrarium and Honey have been included in the competition. Along with this, for the purpose of awarding more flower growers, the participation of only individuals and farmers will be ensured under the cut flower competition.

This year Timaru (Zanthoxylum armatu) has been selected for issue of a special postal cover. About 30 departments of the state will participate in this three-day event, in which apart from the Horticulture Department, various research institutes/agriculture universities/boards/corporations, etc., will be prominent. These departments/institutions will display their public utility programmes/techniques by setting up their stalls at the event. Cultural programmes will also be held on the occasion.