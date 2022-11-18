Gov inaugurates Seminar on ‘Ayurveda & Marma Chikitsa’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest at a seminar organised on ‘Ayurveda and Marma Chikitsa’ in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH and AYUSH Education, and the Ayurveda University.

Addressing the seminar, the Governor said that Indian medical practices like Yoga, Ayurveda and Marma are a priceless heritage. Even after thousands of years, this knowledge is very useful for all even today. He said, “We have to make Yoga, Ayurveda and Marma the basis of life. With this we will be able to make the country healthy and strong.”

Lt-General Singh added that Ayurveda and Marma in Uttarakhand can make people healthy and happy not only locally but also those coming from all over the country and abroad. During the Covid period, the whole world understood the importance of Ayurveda. He suggested measures to make Uttarakhand the capital of Yoga, Ayurveda and Marma Chikitsa. He said that, along with homestays in Uttarakhand, focus should be on wellness centres.

The Vice Chancellor of Ayurveda University, Prof Sunil Kumar Joshi, and Vaidya Hiten Waja, who came from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said that the aim of Ayurveda is to protect the health of a healthy person and cure the disease of a sick person.

Officers of the AYUSH Department, along with First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, students of various colleges including Ayurveda University were present at the seminar.